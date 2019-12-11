Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min drops 'Who, You?' MV

Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min has dropped his music video for "Who, You?"!



"Who, You?" is the title song of Lim Ji Min's second solo single album 'Youth', and it's about being stuck on someone you can't forget. This marks the singer's second release following his debut with 'MINI' this past May.



Watch Lim Ji Min's "Who, You?" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.