Zion.T has revealed his second MV teaser for "May", giving fans a sneak peek of the song as well.

As always, the solo artist did not disappoint, leading fans in with a beautiful orchestral arrangement. Unfortunately, just like the first teaser, he left fans hanging at the hook, making fans crave more.

Stay tuned for more updates! Zion.T is coming back at 6PM KST on November 6th.