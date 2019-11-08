3

Taeyeon reveals lyric video for 'Do You Love Me?' from 'Purpose' album

Taeyeon has revealed the lyric video for her emotional ballad "Do You Love Me?".

"Do You Love Me?" is a track from Taeyeon's recent album 'Purpose', which featured "Spark" as the title song. The above video gives fans the chance to focus on the Girls' Generation member's vocals and the song's melody.

Listen to Taeyeon's "Do You Love Me?" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

