JBJ95 tease upcoming 2nd concert 'Celebrity Party'

JBJ95 released a teaser poster of their upcoming second concert 'Celebrity Party 2019 in Seoul'!

Along with the duo's holiday song in DecemberKenta Takada and Kim Sang Gyun will be holding a concert in Seoul with fans on New Year's Eve. As you can see in the teaser poster below, 'Celebrity Party 2019 in Seoul' will be held at the Yes24 Live Hall on December 31 at 10:30PM KST. 

Stay tuned for updates on JBJ95 and their holiday digital single.
   

