Posted by germainej

Nature reveal 'OOPSIE (My Bad)' dance practice

AKP STAFF

Nature have revealed a look at their dance practice for "OOPSIE (My Bad)".

Nature made a comeback with "OOPSIE (My Bad)" last week, and after the making of their music video, they're now giving fans a look behind the scenes at their choreography practice. As previously reported, "OOPSIE (My Bad)" is the title song of the girl group's second mini album 'Nature World: Code A'.

Watch Nature's dance practice video above!

  

  1. Nature
  2. OOPSIE (MY BAD)
Nature
Nature reveal 'OOPSIE (My Bad)' dance practice
40 minutes ago   0   161
