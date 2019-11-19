Nature reveal 'OOPSIE (My Bad)' dance practice

Nature have revealed a look at their dance practice for "OOPSIE (My Bad)".



Nature made a comeback with "OOPSIE (My Bad)" last week, and after the making of their music video, they're now giving fans a look behind the scenes at their choreography practice. As previously reported, "OOPSIE (My Bad)" is the title song of the girl group's second mini album 'Nature World: Code A'.



Watch Nature's dance practice video above!







