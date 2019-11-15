1

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nature reveal making of 'Oopsie (My Bad)' MV

AKP STAFF

Nature have revealed the making of their music video for "Oopsie (My Bad)".

The behind-the-scenes video follows the Nature members on set as they give the camera their all, have fun between takes, and ham it up. "Oopsie (My Bad)" is the title song of the girl group's second mini album 'Nature World: Code A', and it takes on an 'Alice's Adventure in Wonderland' as a concept.

Watch Nature's making-of above and the MV for "Oopsie (My Bad)" here if you missed it.


  1. Nature
  2. OOPSIE (MY BAD)
0 329 Share 50% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK stuns in new Music Video CF for KBank
19 hours ago   32   17,778

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND