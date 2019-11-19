2

Dara says she wanted to date Click B's Oh Jong Hyuk

Dara revealed she wanted to date Click B member Oh Jong Hyuk.

On the latest episode of 'Video Star', Dara shared she was a big fan of Click B as a young girl, and when she was pressed to pick a member she wants to take a photo with, she chose Oh Jong Hyuk. She explained, "During my younger years, I thought about how I would like to date this oppa."

Dara also talked about starring in the movie 'Cheese in the Trap' with Oh Jong Hyuk, saying, "There was a scene I had to slap his cheek, and I was afraid it would hurt too much, so I didn't do it properly."

In related news, Oh Jong Hyuk is also known as the ex-boyfriend of former T-ara member Soyeon. 


