MBFTY is back and better than ever.

The hip hop group consisting of Yoon Mi Rae, Tiger JK, and Bizzy just released a trippy animated teaser video for their upcoming album 'Dream Catcher'. The catchy hip hop beat in the back contrasts with the surreal animations, piquing interest as the group gears up for their comeback. Their new EP drops on November 10 KST.

Check it out above. What do you think?