Music Video
Limitless drops official M/V for 'Wish Wish'

Rookie boy group Limitless, newly returning as a 6-member group, has dropped official M/V for their title song 'Wish Wish'

On November 28 , the group returned with their 1st mini-album 'Wish Wish'. This is the group's first comeback since their debut in July of this past year. After debuting as 4-members with Jang Moon Bok, A.M, Heesuk, and Raychan, Limitless recently introduced fans to two new members who will be joining the group for their comeback - J-Jin and C.I, both from Hunan, China.

Check out the music video above! 

Anywho, let's upvote this because it's what Limitless deserves.

