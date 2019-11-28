11

VIXX's Ravi shows a whimsical sense of humor while supporting EXO

VIXX's Ravi shows his support for his best friends, EXO's Kai and Suho, in a whimsical way. 

On November 28, Ravi shared a picture on his Instastory with a caption, "I thought my friend was an Idol but it turns out he was Lee Se Dol <3 #Lee Se Dol Pro"  This punchline results from the fact EXO has immediately topped the charts shortly after the release of its 6th full album 'Obsession' on November 27, regardless of ongoing "sajaegi" allegations of some artists. Lee Se Dol is a former professional go player who has won a match against the computer program "AlphaGo" though he lost the Go series by 4 to 1. 


Earlier this week, Block B member/solo artist Park Kyung caused a stir by openly naming certain artists who were allegedly under suspicion of "sajaegi". Since then, more and more musicians have been speaking out against 'sajaegi', with netizens also voicing their support.

Ah_Chuu876 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Ravi's a real sharp guy; I think anyone would be lucky to have him as a friend.

nnani2,100 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Let's upvote this too.

