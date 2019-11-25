Former KARA member Youngji to not attend 'Comedy Big League' taping in order to mourn Goo Hara

A representative for tvN's 'Comedy Big League' announced that Youngji would not be attending the November 26 taping for the program to grieve the loss of her former KARA group mate Goo Hara. The idol has been working as the MC for the program since January of this year.





Meanwhile, a number of entertainers have been cancelling or postponing their work schedules out of respect to Goo Hara's sudden passing. The press conference of KBS2's 'Jung Hae In's Walking Report' reality show was cancelled, AOA has cancelled their comeback showcase, and Crush recently announced that he would be postponing the release of his new album.



