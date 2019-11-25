Oh My Girl's Binnie to star in upcoming horror-comedy web drama 'I Live With Ghosts'

Oh My Girl's Binnie has been cast in a web drama!



The idol will be appearing in 'I Live With Ghosts' (lit. trans.), which is scheduled to begin airing in January.



The drama is of the horror-comedy genre, and follows the story of cafe owner Goo Yeo Eun and the hilarious situations that occur when a ghost family decides to moves in and make it their home.



Prior to her activities with Oh My Girl, Binnie was a child actress who appeared in dramas such as 'Bread, Love, and Dreams' and 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal.'



Meanwhile, 'I Live With Ghosts' will begin filming this month.