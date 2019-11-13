2

Golden Child tease preview of 'She's My Girl' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

Golden Child have revealed a preview of "She's My Girl" from their upcoming album 'RE:BOOT'!

"She's My Girl" is a dance track with a powerful, '80s sound, and members Jangjun and Tag have taken part in writing the lyrics. Golden Child's 'RE:BOOT' drops on November 18 KST!

What do you think of Golden Child's latest music trailer?

