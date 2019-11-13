Cosmic Girls have revealed a secret film teaser for their track "As You Wish".
The dramatic teaser video includes mysterious narration, a ticking clock, and the Cosmic Girls members on an estate surrounded by trees. Cosmic Girls' seventh mini album 'As You Wish' drops on November 19 KST.
What do you think of Cosmic Girls' 'secret film'?
3
1
Posted by10 minutes ago
Cosmic Girls reveal secret film teaser for 'As You Wish'
Cosmic Girls have revealed a secret film teaser for their track "As You Wish".
0 223 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment