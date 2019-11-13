Jun Hyun Moo to host the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'!

Jun Hyun Moo will be hosting the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'!



Viewers can expect to see Jun Hyun Moo on another year-end awards ceremony as on November 13 SBS confirmed, "Jun Hyun Moo will be hosting the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon', which will take place on December 25." His co-hosts have yet to be revealed.



Jun Hyun Moo hosted the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' last year, and he's also set to host the '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards' and '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'.



In related news, Jun Hyun Moo was recently confirmed to be dating hoobae announcer Lee Hye Sung.



Stay tuned for the awards ceremonies this year!