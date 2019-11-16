1

Golden Child tease preview of 'Don't Run Away' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

Golden Child have released a preview of "Don't Run Away" from their upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album.

The music trailer features a romantic, upbeat dance track as the Golden Child members walk through a fall forest. "Don't Run Away" is just one track from Golden Child's first full album 'RE:BOOT', which features "Wannabe" as the title song.

Golden Child's 'RE:BOOT' drops on November 18 KST. What do you think of their latest music trailer?


