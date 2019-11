The girls of ELRIS have returned with a special MV for their digital single, "Miss U".

The MV for "Miss U" was filmed throughout the streets of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, capturing scenic landmarks as the ELRIS members enjoy a leisurely time. Meanwhile, ELRIS's latest digital single "Miss U" is a medium tempo R&B pop genre, with lyrics dedicated to fans who are faithfully waiting for the group's return.

Watch the MV, above.