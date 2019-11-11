Kang Daniel confirmed to appear on 'Happy Together 4' as a special MC!

Wanna One's Kang Daniel will be attending a recording for an upcoming episode of KBS2's 'Happy Together 4' this coming November 16!

The idol/solo artist will be taking on the role of a special MC during this upcoming recording, marking his first time returning to major broadcasting station variety shows since his solo debut.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel will be greeting fans during his upcoming fan meeting 'Color on Seoul' from November 23-24. No airing date has been confirmed for his 'Happy Together 4' special MC episode.

