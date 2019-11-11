Newkidd release more mature teaser images of Woochul and Yunmin for 'Come'

Newkidd's Woochul and Yunmin are the next members up to unveil stunning individual comeback teaser images.

Previously, Newkidd confirmed their comeback this month with their 2nd single album 'Come', set for release some time toward the end of this month. This album will mark Newkidd's transformation for a much more pronounced, mature style, as you can see in their elegant teaser photos below.

Stay tuned fore more teaser images of members Hwi, Jiahn, and Seungchan, later this week.