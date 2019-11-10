Block B's Park Kyung collaborates with J.Rabbit for 'If I Could Just Love Once' MV

Park Kyung has released a new solo music!

On November 10 KST, the Block B rapper released his single album 'If I Could Just Love Once' (lit. trans), featuring the title track of the same name featuring K-indie duo J.Rabbit.

In the music video, an artist uses glowing green to illustrate the scenic view of a sky full of constellations, creating a romantic atmosphere with hearts and the addition of a young couple. The whimsical art matches the bright and hopeful mood of the song, which imagines the beautiful relationship they will have when finding love in the future.

Meanwhile, Park Kyung is currently appearing on a number of variety programs, starring in JTBC's 'Melody Book Room' and scheduled to guest star on Netflix's 'Busted 2.'

Check out the full music video above!