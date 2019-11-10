Taeyeon wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from GOT7, HyunA, Dawn, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun!

On today's episode, Dawn made his solo debut with "Money," and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk made his solo debut with "I Like That." GOT7 came back with "You Calling My Name," HyunA returned with "Flower Shower," Dongkiz returned with "Fever," BVNDIT came back with "Dumb," VICTON returned with "nostalgic night," 1Team returned with "Make This," and Song Haye returned with "Another Love."

As for the winner, Taeyeon, AKMU, and TWICE were this week's nominees. In the end, Taeyeon won with her single "Spark."



Other performers were MONSTA X, VAV, BDC, N.Flying, Youngjae, OnlyOneOf, ONF, WINNER, and TXT.



Check out this week's performances below!



DEBUT: Dawn



==

COMEBACK: GOT7



==

COMEBACK: HyunA



==

COMEBACK: VICTON



==

COMEBACK: BVNDIT



==

COMEBACK: DONGKIZ



==

MONSTA X



==

TXT



==

WINNER



==