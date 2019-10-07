3

AB6IX plays with fire in dynamic MV for comeback single 'Blind For Love'

The boys of AB6IX are officially back!

On October 7 KST, the Brand New Music group released their first full-length album '6IXSENSE,' featuring the title track "Blind For Love."

"Blind For Love," which was arranged by member Lee Dae Hwi, is a deep house track with a unique and upgraded sound. The lyrics come from the perspective of a man who feels that it is worth giving everything for someone that you love. 

The music video for the song juxtaposes the light and airy concept of debut single "Breathe" with a dark and fiery concept, conveying the passionate theme of the single's lyrics.

Check out the full music video for "Blind For Love" above!

