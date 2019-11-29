Cosmic Girls go over their moves in 'As You Wish' dance practice video (fixed cam version)

4

Cosmic Girls have revealed a look at their dance practice for "As You Wish".

In their 'fixed cam version' above, the Cosmic Girls go over their choreography for the song in front of a fixed camera. "As You Wish" is the title track of the girl group's seventh mini album of the same name, and it's about hoping someone's wish comes true.

Watch Cosmic Girls' "As You Wish" choreography practice above and their MV here if you missed it!

