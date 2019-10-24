6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Super Junior to release special 'Timeline' version of their 9th album for their 14th anniversary

AKP STAFF

Super Junior will be releasing a special 'Timeline' version of their 9th full album 'Time Slip', in celebration of their 14th anniversary!

In this upcoming special version album, fans can look forward to a ton of behind-the- scenes photos from Super Junior's "Super Clap" and "I Think I" MV filming sets. The album package will also have a unique anniversary design. The tracklist for 'Timeline' remains the same as Super Junior's 9th full album 'Time Slip', with 10 tracks total. 

Pre-orders for Super Junior's 'Timeline' open this October 25 via various online sites. The physical album will be released on November 6!

  1. Super Junior
0 681 Share 86% Upvoted
HINAPIA, PRISTIN
HINAPIA announce official debut date
3 hours ago   4   6,917
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
6 days ago   417   216,333

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND