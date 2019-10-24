Super Junior to release special 'Timeline' version of their 9th album for their 14th anniversary

Super Junior will be releasing a special 'Timeline' version of their 9th full album 'Time Slip', in celebration of their 14th anniversary!

In this upcoming special version album, fans can look forward to a ton of behind-the- scenes photos from Super Junior's "Super Clap" and "I Think I" MV filming sets. The album package will also have a unique anniversary design. The tracklist for 'Timeline' remains the same as Super Junior's 9th full album 'Time Slip', with 10 tracks total.

Pre-orders for Super Junior's 'Timeline' open this October 25 via various online sites. The physical album will be released on November 6!

