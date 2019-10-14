BTS's Suga voted top idol producer in recent survey; AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi earns close second

BTS's Suga has been selected the top self-producer idol in a recent survey.



From October 7 through 13, Korean social platform 'Idol Chart' held a poll, asking K-pop fans to name the idol they feel is the best self-producing idol.



Over 20,355 fans participated in the poll, with 9,282 choosing BTS's Suga as the top producer idol (46% of the total vote). The second place idol was AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, who followed closely behind with 8,889 votes (44% of the total vote).



Other idols nominated for the title were NU'EST's Baekho (1,132 votes), BTS's J-Hope (908 votes), Seventeen's Woozi (64 votes), Pentagon's Hui (44 votes), Stray Kids's Bangchan (18 votes), MONSTA X's Jooheon (14 votes), and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon (4 votes).