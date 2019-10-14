New girl group ARIAZ kicks off majestic debut teaser films of members Dawon, Yunji, & Sihyeon

Rookie girl group ARIAZ, housed under a sub-label of Star Empire named Risingstar Entertainment, has kicked off their debut teaser film series today with members Dawon, Yunji, and Sihyeon.

Made up of 6-members including Dawon, Yunji, Sihyeon, Hyokyung, Yeori, and Jooeun, ARIAZ will be debuting this coming October 24 at 12 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Grand Opera'. In their individual teaser films released today, the ARIAZ members convey the majestic and elegant aura of classical theater and music, raising anticipation for the fusion concept as it transfers over to K-Pop.

Stay tuned for more of the ARIAZ members' teasers, coming soon.

