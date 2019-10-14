(G)I-DLE's Minnie to sing in her first ever solo feature for YouTuber Wengie's upcoming single

(G)I-DLE's main vocalist Minnie will be singing her first ever feature vocal, for YouTuber Wengie's upcoming single "Empire".

Set for release this October 18 at 4 PM KST, the upcoming collaboration single is still currently very under wraps. This will mark Minnie's first ever solo feature in any music release outside of her (G)I-DLE promotions, but you can bet there will be more to come in the future.

Meanwhile, popular Australian YouTuber Wengie boasts over 19,000,000 subscribers and 7 hit singles as a solo artist. Look out for Minnie x Wengie's "Empire", coming soon.

