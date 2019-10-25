UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals sunny fan light stick ahead of solo debut

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed his official fan light stick ahead of his solo debut!
As you can see in the image below, Lee Jin Hyuk's light stick features a bright yellow sun in a clear globe filled with light blue liquid and a navy handle. The UP10TION member is also known as "Baby Sun" among fans, who are unofficially called "V-Dan," and both are symbolized in the centerpiece of the light stick.
As previously reported, Lee Jin Hyuk has been gaining notice after appearing on Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101' though he did not make the final project group X1.
Lee Jin Hyuk's debut mini album 'SOL' is set for release on November 4 at 6 PM KST.
