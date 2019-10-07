GreatGuys are back with chic MV for new song 'Be On You'

GreatGuys are back with a new song and music video!

On October 7 KST, the group released the music video for their new song "Be On You," the title track off their album 'We're Not Alone - Ch. 1: It's You.' In the video, the boys rock an upgraded chic and manly image, complete with all-black fashion and sleek choreography. The single's lyrics are based around a bold confession of attraction, with the members singing directly to the girl of their desire.



Meanwhile, 'We're Not Alone - Ch. 1: It's You' will be officially released on October 9 KST.



Check out the full music video below!



