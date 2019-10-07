Gongchan to make his movie acting debut through upcoming high school drama film 'Young Soo'

Gongchan is making his film acting debut!



According to industry insiders, the B1A4 member will be appearing in the film 'Young Soo' [literal title], making it his very first time to appear in a movie.



'Young Soo' is the production company's first time releasing a movie in ten years, having also released the drama-action movie 'Wish' in 2009. The movie will tell the true story of actor Jung Woo's high school years.



Meanwhile, Gongchan was also most recently announced as the main character in fantasy web drama 'Dear My Name' [literal title].

