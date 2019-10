Former 'Produce 48' trainee Alexa Christine (AleXa) is finally counting down the days till her debut.

The talented idol to be is taking the dystopian robot concept to another level in her latest enigmatic video trailer for her debut release track "Eyes On You". AleXa is seen rocking a smokey eye look and boxer braids that give her a completely new and charismatic look.

Check out the video trailer above!