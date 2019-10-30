6

Music Video
Eric Nam reveals lyric MV for English ballad 'Love Die Young'

Eric Nam has revealed a lyric music video for his ballad "Love Die Young".

"Love Die Young" is an emotional R&B ballad about wanting love to last, and it features English lyrics. The track is meant as a pre-release before Eric Nam's full album in November.

Listen to Eric Nam's "Love Die Young" above!

