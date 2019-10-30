4

Posted by germainej

GFriend dance under lights in MV for Japanese release 'Fallin' Light'

GFriend have dropped their music video for "Fallin' Light"!

The MV follows the GFriend members in separate rooms where they seem to be searching for something until they get together to dance under lights. "Fallin' Light" is the title song of GFriend's first full Japanese album, which drops on November 13 KST.

Watch GFriend's "Fallin' Light" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

