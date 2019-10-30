5

Posted by germainej

Crayon Pop's Way reveals the process of releasing an idol album

Crayon Pop's Way revealed the process of releasing an idol album in her latest YouTube video on her channel 'WayLand'!

Way illuminates what goes into releasing an album for idols, answering questions from fans. From the cost of the song and choreography, splitting up parts among group members, concepts and arrangement, music video, showcase, and more, she'll be breaking down the process of an idol album.

Watch Way's latest video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions

pink-aca189 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

If you want to know more about the life of being an idol, you can check her channel. It's very interesting.

apieth73 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

she always spilled the tea, being open minded, and so wise. Plus she has engsub for all her videos. Perfect

Share

