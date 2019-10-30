Crayon Pop's Way reveals the process of releasing an idol album

Crayon Pop's Way revealed the process of releasing an idol album in her latest YouTube video on her channel 'WayLand'!



Way illuminates what goes into releasing an album for idols, answering questions from fans. From the cost of the song and choreography, splitting up parts among group members, concepts and arrangement, music video, showcase, and more, she'll be breaking down the process of an idol album.



Watch Way's latest video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions