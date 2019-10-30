Yulhee says she and F.T. Island Minhwan's son might be a genius.



On the October 30th episode of 'Mr. House Husband', Yulhee revealed their son Jjangee has been bringing over books to her lately, saying, "These days, he persistently brings over books." Minhwan then pointed to thin and fat characters in a children's book and jokingly asked his son, "Where's daddy?"



Yulhee then said, "I think he's a genius. I think he has the bloodline of geniuses," and the F.T. Island member responded, "All parents say that about their kind. They say that they think their kid is a genius."



She didn't let up, however, continuing, "I think he's objectively a genius. I think our kid will study so hard later that we'll be stressed about it. We'll probably have to tell him to go out and play."



Have you been watching 'Mr. House Husband'?

