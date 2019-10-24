4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Brown Eyed Girls reveal dark and dramatic preview of title tracks 'Wonder Woman' & 'Abandoned'

Brown Eyed Girls have revealed a dark and dramatic preview of their upcoming title tracks "Wonder Woman" and "Abandoned".

The preview video reveals an abandoned dinner party and the Brown Eyed Girls members in a gothic fairy tale. "Wonder Woman", composed and written by Yoon Jong Shin, and "Abandoned", composed by Jung Jae Hyung, are the title songs of Brown Eyed Girls' long-awaited 7th album 'RE_vive'.

Brown Eyed Girls' 'RE_vive' drops on October 28 KST. What do you think of the preview?


