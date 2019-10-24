Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun start filming upcoming drama 'The King: The Eternal Monarch'

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun have started filming their upcoming drama 'The King: The Eternal Monarch'.



SBS's 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' is the latest project by hit screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, and it's about two parallel universes where in South Korea is ruled by a monarchy in one and governed by a democracy in another. Lee Min Ho plays the role of Emperor Lee Gon, who wants to close the portal between the two dimensions, and Kim Go Eun plays the role of detective Jung Tae Eul, who aims to protect people.



The drama began filming on October 24 in North Chungcheong Province, and the setting is a two-story home with a big backyard that's reported to be the home of Jung Tae Eul.



'The King: The Eternal March' is expected to premiere in the first half of 2020. Does it sound like a drama you'd watch?

