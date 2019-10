1Team have released a groovy highlight medley clip for their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'One'!

The mini album contains a total of 3 all-new tracks including the group's trendy, hip-hip title song "Make This", the sweet confession song "Love It", and last but not least, an emotional ballad number, "Not Afraid".

Which song are you looking forward to the most? 1Team's full comeback is just one more week away, on November 6 at 6 PM KST!