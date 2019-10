IZ*ONE have released more gorgeous comeback teaser photos of Jo Yu Ri, Kim Chae Won, and Honda Hitomi!

IZ*ONE's comeback concept photos are divided into the following three themes - "I Was", "I Am", and "I Will". The girls depict different, charming moods with each theme, from pure, to alluring, as well as fierce.

The girl group will be returning this coming November 11 at 6 PM KST with their 1st full album, 'BLOOM*IZ'. Marvel over the members' lovely photos, below!