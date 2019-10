1Team will be returning with their 3rd mini album, approximately 4 months after their previous comeback.

On October 17, 1Team unveiled a brief teaser clip announcing the release of their 3rd mini album 'One', this coming November 6. Including former well-known 'Boys 24' and 'MIXNINE' contestants Rubin and BC, 1Team debuted back in March of this year with 'Hello!', before returning once in the summer with 'Just'.

Look out for more details on 1Team's comeback.