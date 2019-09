Stray Kids are getting ready for a new comeback!

On September 30, the JYP Entertainment boy group has revealed a symbolic trailer that takes viewers through an animated adventure. Entering a door, going past a cube, breaking a shackle -- what will you find at the end of the tunnel?

As always, the video ends with Stray Kids' iconic slogan, "You Make Stray Kids Stay", right after another phrase, "Stray Kids Everywhere All Around The World".

