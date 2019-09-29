SuperM get ready for action in exhilarating MV teaser for 'Jopping'

SuperM has released the MV teaser for "Jopping".

On September 30, SM Entertainment's mega boy group unit SuperM has revealed a cinematic teaser for "Jopping". This grand-scale teaser is like one big action thriller; the boys get ready to hit their target and march their way across the city. With the help of helicopters, motorcycles, and the likes, the boys blaze through day in different locations.

Check out the clip above! SuperM's "Jopping," as part of their 1st mini-album, will officially drop on October 4 at 1 PM KST.