11

3

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

SuperM get ready for action in exhilarating MV teaser for 'Jopping'

AKP STAFF

SuperM has released the MV teaser for "Jopping".

On September 30, SM Entertainment's mega boy group unit SuperM has revealed a cinematic teaser for "Jopping". This grand-scale teaser is like one big action thriller; the boys get ready to hit their target and march their way across the city. With the help of helicopters, motorcycles, and the likes, the boys blaze through day in different locations.

Check out the clip above! SuperM's "Jopping," as part of their 1st mini-album, will officially drop on October 4 at 1 PM KST. 

  1. SuperM
1 1,345 Share 79% Upvoted

2

bangtanbora2 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

wow okay king legends pop off, stan SuperM! 9 PM PST thank you SM🙏

Share
A Pink, Big Bang, BLACKPINK, BTS, DAY6, EXO, iKON, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Seventeen, Super Junior, TWICE
13 of the prettiest Kpop lightsticks
10 hours ago   41   56,981

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND