Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opens up about her tattoo on 'Begin Again'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opened up about her tattoo on 'Begin Again'.

On the JTBC variety show, Lee JukTaeyeonPaul KimKim Hyun Woo, and Jukjae were on their way to a busking event when Lee Juk asked about the tattoo on the back of Taeyeon's neck, questioning, "What does that say?" 

Taeyeon responded, "It says purpose. It means there's a direction. I didn't want to live as if there's no meaning to life." 

Did you know the meaning behind Taeyeon's tattoo?

ChoIzanami44 pts 54 minutes ago 1
54 minutes ago

Had to laugh just now, as europeans or americans get tatoos of asian characters, often without knowing the meaning or choosing the wrong character, while Taeyeon got her tatoo in English. But she knows the meaning and it's written Correctly. There are a lot of stories around of people who wanted stuff like "Love" or "Destiny" in asian characters on their arms, but ended up with "chicken soup" because they didn't do their research. Where I live, people tend to say that asians are clean and do everything in a proper way, even the smallest things, and this is somehow such a funny proof xD

