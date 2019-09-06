Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opens up about her tattoo on 'Begin Again'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opened up about her tattoo on 'Begin Again'.



On the JTBC variety show, Lee Juk, Taeyeon, Paul Kim, Kim Hyun Woo, and Jukjae were on their way to a busking event when Lee Juk asked about the tattoo on the back of Taeyeon's neck, questioning, "What does that say?"



Taeyeon responded, "It says purpose. It means there's a direction. I didn't want to live as if there's no meaning to life."



Did you know the meaning behind Taeyeon's tattoo?



