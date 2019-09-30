Ong Seong Wu to make film acting debut through upcoming movie 'Life Is Beautiful'

Ong Seong Wu is making his feature film debut!

On September 30 KST, his agency Fantagio announced that he has been cast in the film 'Life Is Beautiful,' directed by Choi Kook Hee, the director behind the 2016 film 'Split.'

The movie follows Oh Se Yeon (played by Yeom Jung Ah), a married woman who makes an unusual birthday request for her husband, Kang Jin Bong (played by Ryu Seung Ryong), to help her find her first love from her school days. While Ong Seong Wu's exact role has yet to be released, it has been said he will play a key part in the story.

Meanwhile, 'Life Is Beautiful' is set to begin shooting in October.

Stay tuned for more news about the film!

