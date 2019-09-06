Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MAMAMOO's Whee In bares her vocals for 'Good Bye'

MAMAMOO's Whee In bared her vocals for "Good Bye".

In the latest episode of 1theK's 'Vocals Only Live', Whee In sings without any instrumentals, letting fans focus on her soothing voice. "Good bye", produced by Jung Key, is the title song of Whee In's solo album 'Soar', and it's about finally coming to terms with a breakup.

Watch Whee In's 'Vocals Only Live' above and her music video for the song here if you missed it.

Canucks4Life2,906 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

It's so exciting to get to see her spread her wings again with some new solo work and her beautiful performance is proving yet again why MAMAMOO is considered one of the top kpop groups when it comes to vocal performances.

