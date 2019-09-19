5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Kan Mi Yeon's fiancee Hwang Ba Wool says he's still thinking of how to propose

Musical actor Hwang Ba Wool revealed he's still thinking about how to propose to his fiancee Kan Mi Yeon of Baby V.O.X.

Though the couple have already announced their upcoming wedding, it looks like no one has officially proposed. On the September 19th episode of MBC's 'Section TV', Hwang Ba Wool expressed, "We both didn't think about marriage from the beginning. After getting to know each other, she became my life, and I naturally started thinking I could marry her."

When asked why he fell for Kan Mi Yeon, he revealed, "She's very casual and honest. I saw that as human and lovable. It made me feel that there hasn't been a celebrity like this before." He also said on not proposing yet, "I'm doing my best, so that it doesn't become the worst proposal ever."

Kan Mi Yeon and Hwang Ba Wool are set to tie the knot this November. Congratulations to the couple once again!

They are getting married, but there is not proposal? Then how did they agree in getting married? The moment you say: "Hey let's get married" that's a proposal.

Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
7 hours ago   22   48,915
