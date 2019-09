IZ*ONE have released a second MV teaser for their upcoming 3rd Japanese single, "Vampire"!

Each of the IZ*ONE members flawlessly transformed into some of the most beautiful "Vampire"s you've ever seen, enticing viewers with their wicked expressions. The teaser also gives a preview of the dramatic chorus as well as IZ*ONE's alluring choreography, so check it out above!

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's 'Vampire' single will be out in stores in Japan this September 25.