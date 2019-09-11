22

5

Posted by germainej

BTS's RM picked as idol with best fortune on 'TMI News'

BTS's RM was picked as the idol with the best physiognomy fortune on 'TMI News'.

On the September 11th episode of Mnet's 'TMI News', a physiognomy expert discussed what RM's face indicates about his character and future. The expert said on RM, "Most people have straight brow bones, but RM's are in a curve... This means that he'll achieve the height of fame in his own field. The points on his forehead also indicate that he has definite likes and dislikes. That's why he's able to lead that group so well."


The face expert continued, "The moles above his eyes are horizontal to each other. This means that he could receive precious treatment like someone who rises to the rank of earl. In all, RM has the face of someone who succeeds even if he wasn't a celebrity. He's pulling financial success. It's possible he could become the head of [BTS's agency] Big Hit Entertainment."   

What do you think of RM's fortune?

Kirsty_Louise
55 minutes ago

I don't know about RM being the head of BigHit one day but I've always imagined the rap line having their own sub label within BigHit. They've proven to be great producers, imagine BigHit with them running a sub label. Now that would be amazing!

looveLess
34 minutes ago

"he has definite likes and dislikes" This reminds me of all those times where he travels all around the globe with family/friends and end up eating korean food just because he just doesn't like that much food from other country lol

