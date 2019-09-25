Mnet's 'Queendom' reportedly costing artists and labels majority of expenses

4

Mnet's 'Queendom' is reportedly costing artists and their labels the majority of expenses that go into each performance.

'Queendom' currently features MAMAMOOAOA(G)I-DLELovelyzOh My Girl, and Park Bom, and it's reported they're finding it difficult to find time in their schedule to prepare and practice for each performance on the competitive reality show. It's said the missions given by the show's production requires the artists and labels to pay for styling, new arrangements of choreography, and more.

An insider from the Korean music industry stated, "When artists prepare for a performance, they incur financial costs. There are no music directors who help to arrange songs and performances on 'Queendom', so the singers and companies have to prepare for their stages from start to finish. It's beneficial for them to create high-quality performances, but the costs multiply, so this may cause trouble for certain groups and agencies."

Another insider gave a more positive take, saying, "Idols don't have a lot of opportunities to perform on music shows and have special stages. It's good 'Queendom' allows these artists to showcase performances through special stages. However, I can't deny the artists and companies have a lot of burden every time they prepare for performances."

Mnet has denied the claims and stated that though the performances do vary in cost, the show provides financial support for new choreography and arrangements for the companies. 

Other industry officials stated, "The basic cost of preparing choreography is 5 million Won ($4,168 USD). If groups wants to wear outfits for their concepts or have decent styling, then costs go into the tens of millions. In some cases, costs can even go into hundreds of millions. These additional costs are not covered by Mnet."

booitsjwu468 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

It was certainly a big risk for the groups involved but, since the show's really started to take off, I'd say their gamble has more than paid off. A week of normal music show performances probably costs just as much as, if not more than, a Queendom stage and doesn't generate even a fraction of the buzz.

0

Nina14red2,172 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Oh Mnet, you should have provided the basics for everyone. After all you decided to invite them on this show. Why not give everyone a set amount for each performance and let the agency of the artists cover additional expenses if they want a flashy stage and upgraded outfits.

