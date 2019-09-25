Mnet's 'Queendom' reportedly costing artists and labels majority of expenses

Mnet's 'Queendom' is reportedly costing artists and their labels the majority of expenses that go into each performance.



'Queendom' currently features MAMAMOO, AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and Park Bom, and it's reported they're finding it difficult to find time in their schedule to prepare and practice for each performance on the competitive reality show. It's said the missions given by the show's production requires the artists and labels to pay for styling, new arrangements of choreography, and more.



An insider from the Korean music industry stated, "When artists prepare for a performance, they incur financial costs. There are no music directors who help to arrange songs and performances on 'Queendom', so the singers and companies have to prepare for their stages from start to finish. It's beneficial for them to create high-quality performances, but the costs multiply, so this may cause trouble for certain groups and agencies."



Another insider gave a more positive take, saying, "Idols don't have a lot of opportunities to perform on music shows and have special stages. It's good 'Queendom' allows these artists to showcase performances through special stages. However, I can't deny the artists and companies have a lot of burden every time they prepare for performances."



Mnet has denied the claims and stated that though the performances do vary in cost, the show provides financial support for new choreography and arrangements for the companies.



Other industry officials stated, "The basic cost of preparing choreography is 5 million Won ($4,168 USD). If groups wants to wear outfits for their concepts or have decent styling, then costs go into the tens of millions. In some cases, costs can even go into hundreds of millions. These additional costs are not covered by Mnet."