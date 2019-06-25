Seungri forwarded to prosecution with a total of 7 criminal charges

On June 25, the Seoul Central District Police revealed that a total of 7 criminal charges against former Big Bang member Seungri (29) have been forwarded to prosecution.

Seungri's 7 criminal charges include: hiring prostitution, conciliating prostitution for others, embezzlement of business funds for hiring a legal representative, embezzlement of 'Burning Sun' revenues, attempt to destroy investigation evidence, distribution of illegal sexual content via social platforms, and violation of the food sanitation act.

Police specified that regarding charges related to prostitution laws, Seungri as well as his former business partner Yoo In Suk have been charged with conciliating prostitution several times from December of 2015 until January of 2016. Seungri is also facing charges of hiring prostitution personally. However, regarding prostitution allegations at his birthday party in The Philippines in December of 2017, police have decided to drop the charges. A police representative said, "Looking through the costs of air fare and hotel fares, it was concluded that the costs were not high enough to be suspected of prostitution payment, and only a portion of the attendees at the party took part in intercourse, not all. Lawfully, this cannot be considered conciliation of prostitution."



In addition to Seungri and Yoo In Suk, 4 others have been charged and forwarded on charges of conciliating prostitution. 17 out of 19 women involved in the case were also charged with taking part in prostitution, then forwarded to prosecution.



